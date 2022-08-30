Watch Now
Serena Williams wears diamond-encrusted outfit in win at US Open

John Minchillo/AP
Serena Williams, of the United States, arrives to play Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 8:00 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 10:00:19-04

Serena Williams was wearing real diamonds on the court Monday night at the U.S. Open. Williams' Nike shoes featured a diamond-encrusted Swoosh design, the company said.

Nike said the dress, which Williams designed, was inspired by a figure skating competition outfit. It featured a crystal-encrusted bodice and a skirt with six layers. However, Williams said she removed several of the layers because it was too heavy.

Williams dazzled the night crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium with her dress and play. She beat Danka Kovinic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

The sold-out crowd featured celebrities who came out to support Williams. Bill Clinton, Spike Lee, Hugh Jackman and Gayle King were among those in attendance.

Williams, who has won 23 grand slam titles, said she is evolving away from tennis and the U.S. Open will likely be her final tournament. She will play No. 2 Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday.

