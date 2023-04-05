Settlers of Catan creator Klaus Teuber dies at 70

Klaus Teuber, the German board game designer widely known as the creator of the popular game Settlers of Catan, has died at the age of 70. News of his death was confirmed in a statement from his family Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the Teuber family announces that their beloved husband and father Klaus Teuber passed away at the age of 70 on April 1, 2023 after a short and serious illness," the statement said.

Teuber's contribution to the world of board games cannot be overstated. Settlers of Catan, which was first released in 1995, became a classic and has sold more than 32 million copies worldwide. The game's combination of strategy, luck and negotiation has made it a favorite among gamers of all ages and has been released in more than 40 languages. It's also spawned a number of expansion packs, spinoffs, digital versions and other products related to the game.

Teuber's legacy extends beyond Catan, as he was also the designer of several other successful board games, including Barbarossa and Adel Verpflichtet (Hoity Toity). He was a four-time winner of the prestigious Spiel des Jahres award, Germany's top board game prize, and was inducted into the Academy of Adventure Gaming Arts and Design Hall of Fame in 2003.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Catan Studio team said "While Klaus’ contributions to the board gaming industry are immeasurable, we will remember him most as a kind and selfless human being, an inspirational leader, and most importantly, as a friend."

Teuber was born in the German town of Rai-Breitenbach on June 25, 1952. He worked in the dental field for many years, but spent his free time designing board games. It wasn't until Settlers of Catan gained widespread popularity that he was able to fully devote himself to game design.

Teuber was known for his creativity, ingenuity and attention to detail, which are all evident in the many games he created throughout his lifetime. His contributions to the world of board games will continue to be enjoyed for years to come.