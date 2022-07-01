President Joe Biden announced who will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The list of 17 includes athletes, politicians, actors and activists:

Simone Biles

Gabrielle Giffords

Steve Jobs (posthumous)

John McCain (posthumous)

Megan Rapinoe

Denzel Washington

Raúl Yzaguirre

Fred Gray

Father Alexander Karloutsos

Khizr Khan

Sandra Lindsay

Diane Nash

Alan Simpson

Richard Trumka (posthumous)

Wilma Vaught

Sister Simone Campbell

Julieta García

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor. It's presented to those who have made "exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."

The medals will be presented during a ceremony at the White House on July 7.