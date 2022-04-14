Watch
Sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller to speak to 1/6 panel

President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller arrives for a state dinner for President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the Akasaka Palace, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 13:47:02-04

Trump aide Stephen Miller will appear before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. That's according to two people familiar with the matter.

It’s unclear whether Miller will appear Thursday in person or virtually. Miller hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.

Miller was a senior adviser for policy during President Donald Trump's administration and a central figure in many of the Republican's policy decisions. Miller had resisted previous efforts by the committee, filing a lawsuit last month seeking to quash a committee subpoena for his phone records.

The people familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private testimony.

The committee has sought testimony from a number of members of the Trump administration. A week ago, the House voted to hold advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress. The matter was referred to the Department of Justice for possible prosecution.

