Statue of Thomas Jefferson removed from New York’s City Hall

A statue of Thomas Jefferson, the country's third president, was removed from New York's City Hall on Monday.

The Associated Press reports that the New York City Public Design Commission voted in November to remove the statue after city council members objected to its presence because Jefferson owned slaves.

The statue will be on display at the New-York Historical Society. The museum says it will provide context about the third president's "complicated legacy."

The White House describes Jefferson as a "spokesman for democracy" and the "principal author of the Declaration of Independence."

The statue was donated to the city in 1834, according to The Associated Press. It's modeled after the bronze statue that is currently in the Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C.