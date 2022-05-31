Watch
'Substance abuse is real': Master P announces death of daughter

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Master P performs at day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:49 AM, May 31, 2022
Rapper Master P revealed on Monday that his daughter died.

Tytyana Miller was reportedly 29 years old at the time of her death.

The hip-hop star didn't say how his daughter died, but he referenced substance abuse in a post on Instagram.

"Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about," Master P said.

He also posted a picture with Miller.

"Life is too short," Master P said. "Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive."

Condolences poured in after Master P's announcement.

"I’m here for u and the family. Stay strong," Snoop Dogg wrote.

Miller was one of Master P's nine children.

