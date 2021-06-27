Surfside building collapse: Another body in rubble raises death toll to 5

Authorities say the death toll from the building collapse near Miami has risen to five.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the higher toll at a briefing Saturday evening. She said rescue crews working throughout the day at the site of the collapsed 12-story condominium tower found another body in the rubble — and other human remains.

The mayor said the discovery dropped the number of people unaccounted for down to 156. Rescue workers continued to go over the massive mountain of debris with rescue dogs and sonar searching for any survivors. She said the priority is on saving lives.

Officials said the fire has spread amid the rubble of the collapsed condominium, hampering rescue efforts. Firefighters have not been able to find their source. Smoke around the area is also making search and rescue efforts difficult.

Authorities also announced Saturday they are beginning an audit of buildings nearing their 40-year review — like the fallen Champlain Towers South — to make sure they’re safe.

A 2018 engineering report said that the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed this week near Miami had “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs.

The report was released by the city of Surfside as rescuers continued to dig through the rubble Saturday.

While the engineering report from the firm of Morabito Consultants did not warn of imminent danger from the damage — and it is unclear if any of the damage observed was responsible for the collapse — it did note the need for extensive and costly repairs to fix the systemic issues with the building, specifically to fix the slab as well as damaged concrete columns beams and walls in the parking garage.

From sinkholes to concrete-weakening saltwater intrusion, theories abound on what caused a Florida beachside condominium tower to collapse with no warning. The Champlain Towers South building was in the midst of its 40-year recertification process, which requires detailed inspections.

Miami-Dade’s mayor says she has seen no evidence of a sinkhole or of something criminal, such as a bomb. Beyond that, much focus is on ocean water, which is rising in South Florida and elsewhere because of climate change. The parking garage frequently flooded with saltwater that could have weakened concrete and corroded the steel-reinforcing rebar inside.

The seaside condominium that collapsed in Florida this week was a true reflection of Miami’s international mix: South American immigrants, Orthodox Jews, foreign retirees. Among the 159 people still missing is a Filipino-American who loved to play the piano, Cuban immigrant grandparents who had dreamed of retiring at the beach, and a young Paraguayan who arrived just a week ago to work as a nanny.

Now, the building is a symbol of international tragedy, as families around the world hope for news of loved ones in a terrified state of limbo.