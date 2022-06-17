Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Surveillance video captures car crashing into Massachusetts Trump store

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 11.36.54 AM.png
CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 11.36.54 AM.png
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 12:38:21-04

Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating an incident involving a car crashing into a store that sells former President Donald Trump merchandise.

Easton police said on Thursday, just after 5 p.m., they were notified of a car crashing into a building.

Once on scene, they found a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta inside the New England for Trump store.

Surveillance video captured the moment the car crashed into the store, which Easton police shared on their Facebook page.

Police said the driver of the car, a 45-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A store employee who was inside the shop when the crash happened was not injured, police said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere