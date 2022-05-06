Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Survey shows college grads overestimating starting salaries

Virus Outbreak College Graduations
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - Picture of graduates at the University of Toledo commencement ceremony in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Virus Outbreak College Graduations
Posted at 6:59 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 20:59:50-04

A recent survey showed that recently graduated college students believe they will make six figures in their first job.

But the reality is that they'll make about $50,000, according to a survey conducted by Real Estate Witch.

Although wages have increased 4.5% since December 2020 — the most significant rise since 1983 and starting salaries have increased 8% in the last five years, the soon-to-be graduates across all majors are overstating their starting salaries by 88%, the survey showed.

According to the survey, journalism graduates believe they'll make more than $107,000 when they're going to make below $45,000.

However, those who majored in computer science overestimated their starting salary by 27%. They projected they'd make more than $95,000 when paid more than $75,000.

USA Today reported that the National Association of Colleges and Employers conducted a salary projections survey in February, which showed salaries for math, sciences, agriculture, and natural resources majors increased 5.4%. Still, the salaries for humanities majors decreased 14.8%.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere