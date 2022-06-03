The Sussexes make first public appearance at the queen's Platinum Jubilee

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, joined other members of Britain’s royal family Friday at a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

This was the first public appearance for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the festivities marking the Platinum Jubilee.

Harry and Meghan, who gave up royal duties and moved to California two years ago, kept a low profile during Thursday’s events, appearing only in photographs shot through the windows of the building from which members of the royal family watched the Queen’s Birthday Parade.

The queen skipped the event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on Friday due to difficulties getting around that have limited the 96-year-old monarch’s public engagements in recent months.

Also in attendance were Prince William and Princess Kate. It's unclear whether they interacted with Harry and Meghan. The brothers have reportedly communicated very little since Harry and Megan moved to the U.S.