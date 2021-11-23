Watch
Trans Netflix workers drop labor complaint but one resigns

<b>AP Photo/Steve Marcus, File</b>
Posted at 2:07 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 04:07:16-05

Two former Netflix employees who raised concerns about anti-transgender comments on Dave Chappelle’s TV special are dropping labor complaints and one has resigned from the company.

Terra Field, a senior software engineer who is trans, announced a voluntary resignation on Monday.

Field and B. Pagels-Minor also are dropping a National Labor Relations Board complaint that claimed retaliation.

Chappelle’s “The Closer” first aired on Oct. 1 and gained millions of views.

However, Chapelle’s remarks about the transgender community raised protests within Netflix and from LGBTQ activists.

Netflix fired Pagels-Minor last month for allegedly disclosing confidential information, which they've denied.

