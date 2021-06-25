Trump's company could face criminal charges in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors are considering filing criminal charges soon against Donald Trump's company stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president's business dealings.

The New York Times reported that charges could be filed against the Trump Organization as early as next week related to fringe benefits it gave to top executives, such as the use of apartments.

The Times cited people familiar with the matter.

Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti confirmed to The Associated Press that he met virtually with prosecutors Thursday and that criminal charges were likely.

Fischetti told the AP that the charges were "absolutely outrageous and unprecedented" and if the charges are filed they plan to "plead not guilty" and would "make a motion to dismiss.”

The Manhattan district attorney's office declined to comment.

Last month, the Manhattan DA's office reportedly convened a grand jury to decide whether an indictment was warranted against former President Trump.

According to CNN, Cyrus Vance Jr. has been investigating for the past two years to find a link to the possibility of a bank, tax, or insurance fraud by former President and the Trump organization.