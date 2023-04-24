Tucker Carlson, Fox News have 'agreed to part ways'

Fox News has agreed to “part ways” with prime-time host Tucker Carlson, the network announced Monday morning.

The announcement came days after Fox News settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over false claims made following the 2020 presidential election. It is unclear if the split between Carlson and Fox News was related to the settlement.

The network said Carlson’s last show was April 21. The time slot will be led by “rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” Fox News said in a statement.

Carlson had been with Fox News since 2009 and hosted “Tucker Carlson Tonight” from 2016 through last week.

