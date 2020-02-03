Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Two dead, one injured in campus shooting at Texas A&M Commerce University

Posted: 12:48 PM, Feb 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-03 14:59:58-05
items.[0].image.alt
Two dead, one injured in campus shooting at Texas A&M Commerce University

COMMERCE, TX — Texas A&M Commerce has lifted a shelter-in-place order after a campus shooting left two people dead.

A third person was rushed to a local hospital.

The Texas A&M Commerce University Police Department tweeted at about 1 p.m. ET that it issuing a shelter in place order as it investigated a crime scene at Pride Rock Residence Hall.

About an hour later, the department tweeted that three people had been shot at the residence hall and a third person was injured.

A&M Commerce tweeted that the criminal investigation is at Pride Rock residence hall.

It's unclear if police are seeking a suspect or if anyone is in custody at this time.

We will continue to share updates as they are available.

— A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

This story was originally published by KXXV in Waco, Texas.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app