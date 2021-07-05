Tyson recalling 8.5M pounds of frozen chicken products over listeria concerns

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products because they may be contaminated with listeria, according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number EST. P-7089. The products were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools, and Department of Defense locations.

The products include pulled chicken breast, boneless and skinless chicken breasts with rib meat, fajita-seasoned diced chicken breasts with rib meat, oven-roasted diced chicken breast, and sliced chicken breast strips

For a full list of affected products, click here. For product photos, click here.

So far, at least two people have reportedly become ill.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea, and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

This story was originally published by Joyce Lupiani at KTNV.

