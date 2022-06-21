Uber brings back shared rides

Uber is offering its shared ride service again.

Shared rides were paused in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Uber notes that its UberX Share service can save riders up to 20% off their total fare.

"At Uber, we know affordability is important to making transportation more accessible for more people – especially in the current economic climate," the company said in a statement.

Uber's competitor, Lyft, has begun bringing back its suspended shared ride service. According to CBS News, it's already available in Philadelphia and Miami and will be expanded to more cities this year.