UN's top court orders Russia to halt invasion

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The United Nations’ top court ordered Russia to stop hostilities in Ukraine on Wednesday, granting measures requested by Kyiv, but many are skeptical that Russia will comply.

Ukraine asked the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, to intervene two weeks ago, arguing Russia violated the 1948 Genocide Convention by falsely accusing Ukraine of committing genocide and using that as a pretext for the ongoing invasion.

The court’s president, U.S. judge Joan E. Donoghue, demanded that “the Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the special military operations it commenced on Feb. 24.”

"The Court considers that the Russian Federation must also ensure that any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organizations and persons which may be subject to its control or direction, take no steps in furtherance of these military operations," Donoghue wrote in his ruling.

Following the news, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed a "complete victory" in court.

"The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion," Zelenskyy said. "The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not responded to the court's ruling and he has shown no signs of backing off the attacks in Ukraine.