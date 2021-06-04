Watch
US added 559,000 jobs in May, lowering unemployment rate to 5.8%

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, California State Auditor Elaine Howle released a report saying that the EDD might have overpaid millions of people since March 2020 after it stopped enforcing eligibility rules so they could process claims faster. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 6:36 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 08:51:34-04

The U.S. added 559,000 jobs in the month of May as the country continues to work itself out of an economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The addition of over half a million jobs lowered the country's unemployment rate 0.3% to 5.8%.

The report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics represents a modest gain, though less than the gain of 650,000 that economists expected, according to a poll conducted by Refinitiv.

However, May's report represents an increase from the disappointing April jobs report, which saw the U.S. add only 266,000 jobs. That small April gain fell well short of economists' expectations of a massive increase, given the soaring vaccination rate across the country.

While the U.S. economy continues to add jobs, it still has a ways to go before it reaches pre-pandemic employment levels. The jobs report released Friday says that overall, nonfarm payroll employment is down by 7.6 million or 5% from 2020 pre-pandemic levels. That means that if the U.S. continues to add jobs at its current rate of 560,000 a month, the U.S. won't reach pre-pandemic employment levels for another 13 months.

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the newly-released report Friday morning from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

