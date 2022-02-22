Watch
US Coast Guard rescues man bitten by shark

U.S. Coast Gaurd
Posted at 3:23 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 17:23:07-05

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man who was bitten by a shark near the Bahamas.

The man was bitten Monday while fishing, the Coast Guard said in a press release.

After getting a call about the incident, a Coast Guard helicopter and crew located the vessel the man was hoisted to safety.

The coast guard reports that the man had a tourniquet on his arm to prevent further blood loss.

He was taken to a hospital in Miami where he is said to be stable.

“This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” said Sean Connett, command duty officer at Coast Guard District Seven. “This individual was fortunate a fellow crew member was able to render aid prior to the Coast Guard's arrival which, allowed for a quick extraction from the vessel.”

The Coast Guard did not say what type of shark bit the man.

