US Senate race in Georgia to go to a runoff

(AP Photo)
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 13:35:17-05

The U.S. Senate race in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker will go to a runoff.

Neither candidate will get 50% of the vote, which is needed to avoid a runoff, Georgia election officials said.

As of Wednesday afternoon in Georgia, Warnock, a Democrat, led Walker 49.4% to 48.5%. Chase Oliver, the Libertarian candidate, had 2.1%.

The runoff could ultimately decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

If that happens, it would be a repeat of the last election cycle. Warnock was involved in a runoff election in Jan. 2021 after failing to get 50% of the vote in the November 2020 election. His victory, along with Jon Osoff, who also in a runoff, secured control of the Senate for the Democrats.

The runoff between Warnock and Walker will take place on Dec. 6.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
