Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

USDA recalls Healthy Choice meals for undisclosed allergen

Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 2.08.49 PM.png
USDA
Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 2.08.49 PM.png
Posted at 12:16 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 14:16:04-04

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that approximately 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products were recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products recalled are Healthy Choice Korean-style beef power bowls. The items have a best if used by date of 04-18-2023. The products have lot code No. 5246220320.

The USDA said the products contain undisclosed milk, which is a potential allergen.

Consumers are encouraged to either throw these products away or return them for a refund.

The items were sold nationwide.

There have been no known reports of illnesses.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere