Verdict reached for 3 ex-officers charged in Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A jury has reached a verdict in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

The jury’s verdict comes two days of deliberations in the case against Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane. It will be read soon.

The former officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the May 25, 2020, videotaped killing that triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.

Thao held back bystanders.

Kueng and Lane helped restrain Floyd.