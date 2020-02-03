Iowa Caucus: 'Inconsistencies' found in reporting votes

Results from the first Democratic Party race from this evening are being delayed.

"We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results," a spokesperson for the Iowa Democratic Party said. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results."

CNN is reporting that campaign representatives were called into a meeting with Iowa Democratic Party leaders after Iowa Caucus votes were not being released.

Shawn Sebastian, who managed one of the caucus sites, said it took him over one hour to report his results to the party.

With the night getting late, candidates were able to give something akin to a victory speech.

"So listen, it’s too close to call. So I’m going to tell you what I do know," Sen. Elizabeth Warren said to supporters with 0% of the vote counted.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also gave what amounted to a victory speech in a state she needed to do well in.

"You probably heard we don't know the results," Klobuchar said. "But I did not want to let another minute go by without thanking all of you. We are -- we know there are delays. But we know one thing, we are punching above our weight."

Mayor Pete Buttigieg also claimed victory.

“We are going to New Hampshire victorious,” he said.

Polling would suggest that Sen. Bernie Sanders and Vice President Joe Biden are the two most likely to win, but polling for the Iowa caucuses is generally a tough barometer.

The reason is because of caucus rules, which require a candidate at caucus sites to be viable by collecting at least 15% of the vote. If a candidate does not win 15% at a caucus site, supporters of that candidate will be asked to support to a viable candidate or abstain. It is possible that candidates who first poll below 15% could gather voters from other non-viable candidates to cobble together enough support to make a candidate viable.

For Monday's Iowa Caucus, a total of 41 national delegates will be up for grabs. The Democrats divvy delegates in a proportional basis, meaning with a wide-open field, it is likely that a candidate will not receive a majority of the delegates on Monday.

But with Iowa representing the first votes cast in the nomination process, it is important to do well for fundraising and momentum purposes.

Eight days after Iowa, the candidates go to New Hampshire in hopes of winning as many of the state's 24 pledged delegates as possible. There, Sanders has held a modest lead in the polls.

Some have criticized the long-established process of giving Iowa and New Hampshire outsized roles in the Democrats' nominating process given the states' lack of diversity. Both states have populations that are more than 90% white. The population of the United States is 73% white, according to Census figures.

Meanwhile, a handful of Iowa Republicans showed up to caucus sites on Monday, as President Donald Trump easily won the state's caucues. Trump faced token opposition from former Congressman Joe Walsh and Former Mass. Gov. Bill Weld.