Wildfire burns homes around lake in Texas amid high heat

GRAFORD, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a wildfire has burned at least five homes and resulted in about 300 homes being evacuated around a lake in north Texas amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions.

Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Adam Turner says the fire at Possum Kingdom Lake about 95 miles west of Dallas has burned about 500 acres and was 10% contained Tuesday.

He says residents have returned to their homes.

No injuries have been reported and the cause was under investigation, but Turner says it isn't believed to have been intentionally set.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag fire warning for the area for Tuesday in addition to an excessive heat warning with high temperatures near 110 degrees Fahrenheit.