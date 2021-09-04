Watch
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC's 'Today' show, dies at 87

NBC News
Posted at 4:05 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 18:05:33-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died.

He was 87.

Al Roker, his successor on the morning news show, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning, surrounded by family.

No further details were released.

Roker called Scott “a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster.”

Scott spent 65 years at NBC and forecast the weather on the “Today” show for more than three decades.

