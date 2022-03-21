Woman shows appreciation for 100 ladies during International Women's Month

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — “You don’t have to have a lot of money; you don’t have to have a lot of time. We just thanked 100 women and it didn’t take us that long,” Toombs said.

March is International Women’s Month and one woman in Florida showed her appreciation for women she doesn’t even know on Sunday.

“Thank you for being a woman!” Reneesha Toombs exclaimed as she handed out flowers to women around Fort Pierce.

The act of kindness took Toombs about two hours.

“Thank you for being a woman and all that you contribute. If they don’t thank you, I’m gonna thank you,” Toombs said as she greeted another stranger.

For Toombs, finding a way to honor women this month is an annual tradition.

She’s a veteran, a former paramedic and now a business owner, and she’s determined to help other women feel seen

“I put myself in their shoes, what would I like as a woman? It is hard being a woman. What would make me happy? What am I missing? And I was like, ‘a thank you.’” Toombs said.

While the flowers may not last long, Toombs hopes they’ll make a lasting impact on women in her community.