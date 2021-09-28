Watch
Autumn leaves changing colors in Utah

Here are some of the most recent photos our viewers have sent us that show off the beautiful changing leaf colors across Utah this fall!

Fish Lake area Scott Taylor (5).jpg
Fish LakePhoto by: Scott Taylor
Carol Dyer Bear Lake valley (8).jpg
Bear Lake valleyPhoto by: Carol Dyer
Fish Lake; Chris Williams.jpg
Fish LakePhoto by: Chris Williams
Gooseberry Canyon Central Utah Cris Draper.jpg
Gooseberry Canyon, Central UtahPhoto by: Cris Draper
Marguerite Roberts Millcreek Canyon (2).jpg
Millcreek CanyonPhoto by: Marguerite Roberts
Kent Kowallis Duck Creek,Cedar Mountain.png
Duck Creek/Cedar MountainPhoto by: Kent Kowallis
Trent Sayer.jpg
Photo by: Trent Sayer
Karole Sorensen Logan River 2.JPG
Logan RiverPhoto by: Karole Sorensen
Silver Lake at Brighton Michael Boman 2.jpg
Silver Lake, Brighton, Big Cottonwood CanyonPhoto by: Michael Boman
Lambs Canyon Bryan Whiteleather.jpg
Lambs CanyonPhoto by: Bryan Whiteleather
David Daily Silver Lake in Big Cottonwood Canyon.jpg
Silver Lake, Big Cottonwood CanyonPhoto by: David Daily
Scott Taylor Emigration Canyon.jpg
Emigration CanyonPhoto by: Scott Taylor
Scott Taylor Emigration Canyon 3.jpg
Emigration CanyonPhoto by: Scott Taylor
Scott Taylor Emigration Canyon 2.jpg
Emigration CanyonPhoto by: Scott Taylor
Marguerite Roberts Millcreek Canyon.jpg
Millcreek CanyonPhoto by: Marguerite Roberts
Marguerite Roberts Millcreek Canyon (3).jpg
Millcreek CanyonPhoto by: Marguerite Roberts
Silver Lake at Brighton Michael Boman.jpg
Silver Lake, Brighton, Big Cottonwood CanyonPhoto by: Michael Boman
Karole Sorensen Logan River.JPG
Logan RiverPhoto by: Karole Sorensen
Karole Sorensen Logan River 3.JPG
Logan RiverPhoto by: Karole Sorensen
Fish Lake area Scott Taylor (2).jpg
Fish LakePhoto by: Scott Taylor
Fish Lake area Scott Taylor (3).jpg
Fish LakePhoto by: Scott Taylor
Fish Lake area Scott Taylor (4).jpg
Fish LakePhoto by: Scott Taylor
Fish Lake area Scott Taylor (6).jpg
Fish LakePhoto by: Scott Taylor
Fish Lake area Scott Taylor.jpg
Fish LakePhoto by: Scott Taylor
Carol Dyer Bear Lake valley (3).jpg
Bear Lake valleyPhoto by: Carol Dyer
Carol Dyer Bear Lake valley (4).jpg
Bear Lake valleyPhoto by: Carol Dyer
Carol Dyer Bear Lake valley (5).jpg
Bear Lake valleyPhoto by: Carol Dyer
Carol Dyer Bear Lake valley (6).jpg
Bear Lake valleyPhoto by: Carol Dyer
Carol Dyer Bear Lake valley (7).jpg
Bear Lake valleyPhoto by: Carol Dyer
Carol Dyer Bear Lake valley (9).jpg
Bear Lake valleyPhoto by: Carol Dyer
Carol Dyer Bear Lake valley (10).jpg
Bear Lake valleyPhoto by: Carol Dyer
Carol Dyer Bear Lake valley (11).jpg
Bear Lake valleyPhoto by: Carol Dyer
Carol Dyer Bear Lake valley.jpg
Bear Lake valleyPhoto by: Carol Dyer
Carol Dyer Bear Lake valley (2).jpg
Bear Lake valleyPhoto by: Carol Dyer
Scott Taylor Fish Lake area.jpg
Fish LakePhoto by: Scott Taylor
Scott Taylor Fish Lake area 3.jpg
Fish LakePhoto by: Scott Taylor
Scott Taylor Fish Lake area 2.jpg
Fish LakePhoto by: Scott Taylor
Chris Williams Pando Aspens at Fish Lake 2.jpg
Pando aspens at Fish LakePhoto by: Chris Williams
Chris Williams Pando Aspens at Fish Lake 3.jpg
Pando aspens at Fish LakePhoto by: Chris Williams
Chris Williams Pando Aspens at Fish Lake.jpg
Pando aspens at Fish LakePhoto by: Chris Williams
Butler Fork Trail Big Cottonwood Canyon Michael Boman.jpg
Butler Fork Trail, Big Cottonwood CanyonPhoto by: Michael Boman
Butler Fork Trail Big Cottonwood Canyon Michael Boman 2.jpg
Butler Fork Trail, Big Cottonwood CanyonPhoto by: Michael Boman
Butler Fork Trail Big Cottonwood Canyon Michael Boman 3.jpg
Butler Fork Trail, Big Cottonwood CanyonPhoto by: Michael Boman
Lambs Canyon Bryan Whiteleather 2.jpg
Lambs CanyonPhoto by: Bryan Whiteleather
Lambs Canyon Bryan Whiteleather 3.jpg
Lambs CanyonPhoto by: Bryan Whiteleather
Lambs Canyon Bryan Whiteleather 4.jpg
Lambs CanyonPhoto by: Bryan Whiteleather

Autumn leaves changing colors in Utah

