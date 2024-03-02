Watch Now
PHOTOS: Intense wind brings trees down in Utah neighborhoods

Intense wind gusts of over 60 miles per hour knocked down trees and caused other damage across northern Utah, leaving neighborhoods to pick up the pieces and power teams to quickly restore electricity in some areas before a winter storm brings rain and snow.

To send in your photos of damage, just email news@fox13now.com or join the Utah's Weather Authority Facebook group.

FB_IMG_1709400128217.jpg West Valley CityPhoto by: Michelle Gines Pursel FB_IMG_1709399829145.jpg West Valley CityPhoto by: Michelle Gines Pursel FB_IMG_1709399836653.jpg TaylorsvillePhoto by: Tracy Durantos 20240302_084854.jpg TooelePhoto by: FOX 13 News FB_IMG_1709401947794.jpg Rose ParkPhoto by: Jose Padilla

