PHOTOS: Intense wind brings trees down in Utah neighborhoods
Intense wind gusts of over 60 miles per hour knocked down trees and caused other damage across northern Utah, leaving neighborhoods to pick up the pieces and power teams to quickly restore electricity in some areas before a winter storm brings rain and snow.
West Valley CityPhoto by: Michelle Gines Pursel West Valley CityPhoto by: Michelle Gines Pursel TaylorsvillePhoto by: Tracy Durantos TooelePhoto by: FOX 13 News Rose ParkPhoto by: Jose Padilla