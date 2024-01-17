PHOTOS: Snow piling up in northern Utah neighborhoods
Utahns woke up Wednesday morning to a thick blanket of snow and took out their cameras to capture the views in their neighborhoods.
"There’s no such thing as too much snow for Sirius Black-LG-"Photo by: Gnoski Dennis Photo by: Jannelle Bennett McDonnell Douglas Street trailhead OgdenPhoto by: Misti T. Conorich Eden, UTPhoto by: Andrea Christensen Ross Clinton currentlyPhoto by: Nichole Bunky Hernandez "Still snowing in Brigham City!! Kids have virtual day today for Box Elder County."Photo by: Heather Beth "Three hours later from Ogden!"Photo by: Megan White OgdenPhoto by: Jerica Tooke "weather is still coming in hard in eagle mountain city center! 9 am UPDATE"Photo by: Jayden Richins "Five inches and counting in Eden"Photo by: Barbie Sunderland "Still snowing in North Ogden! There is a chair somewhere under there"Photo by: Suzanne Archibald Warren "In perry and still snowing!!!"Photo by: Julie Williams "Already snowed plowed once at 4:30am"Photo by: Lora Aguilar Photo by: Ellen Kowallis "400 s and I-15 covered still by the freeway."Photo by: Rob Arbogast Daniel's PassPhoto by: Zorintha Relph "If you live in North Ogden and you can’t access the ski resort…"Photo by: Ruth McClary "White Pines Canyon, Park City.Let the snow walls begin"Photo by: Carli Munford