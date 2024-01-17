Watch Now
PHOTOS: Snow piling up in northern Utah neighborhoods

Utahns woke up Wednesday morning to a thick blanket of snow and took out their cameras to capture the views in their neighborhoods.

To share your weather photos with the FOX 13 News team and be featured on-air and online, just join Utah's Weather Authority Facebook group.

418268223_10225039996249064_905336225921191223_n.jpg "There’s no such thing as too much snow for Sirius Black-LG-"Photo by: Gnoski Dennis 420135228_2660562514098155_2456089373396812527_n.jpg Photo by: Jannelle Bennett McDonnell misti t conorich.jpg Douglas Street trailhead OgdenPhoto by: Misti T. Conorich andrea christensen ross.jpg Eden, UTPhoto by: Andrea Christensen Ross Nichole Bunky Hernandez.jpg Clinton currentlyPhoto by: Nichole Bunky Hernandez 419711242_10233002883802719_5377278627768784656_n.jpg "Still snowing in Brigham City!! Kids have virtual day today for Box Elder County."Photo by: Heather Beth 420560791_352835874354231_7872748281459814272_n.jpg "Three hours later from Ogden!"Photo by: Megan White 420559216_8398102086872978_6438819659782554541_n.jpg OgdenPhoto by: Jerica Tooke 420073423_3615654692045323_7201992453375391825_n.jpg "weather is still coming in hard in eagle mountain city center! 9 am UPDATE"Photo by: Jayden Richins 420522300_10231497285044205_5067563956018283697_n.jpg "Five inches and counting in Eden"Photo by: Barbie Sunderland 420088600_10224309500833722_3865241662945074406_n (1).jpg "Still snowing in North Ogden! There is a chair somewhere under there"Photo by: Suzanne Archibald Warren 420091745_10222505221168892_8974706354235168963_n.jpg "In perry and still snowing!!!"Photo by: Julie Williams 420160177_1795308047655570_1714296470535086134_n.jpg "Already snowed plowed once at 4:30am"Photo by: Lora Aguilar 420136773_10161289302317463_4536992047631015185_n.jpg Photo by: Ellen Kowallis 420330546_7185459448187189_6032975544168459919_n.jpg "400 s and I-15 covered still by the freeway."Photo by: Rob Arbogast 419899655_10211163219433524_5356147703096933487_n.jpg Daniel's PassPhoto by: Zorintha Relph 420132963_7038404536227108_8205569990950182408_n.jpg "If you live in North Ogden and you can’t access the ski resort…"Photo by: Ruth McClary 419601631_10232318989218206_6941871450798094782_n.jpg "White Pines Canyon, Park City.Let the snow walls begin"Photo by: Carli Munford

PHOTOS: Snow piling up in northern Utah neighborhoods

