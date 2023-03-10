Watch Now
PHOTOS: Wind uproots trees, causes damage in neighborhoods

Strong winds that blew through Utah Thursday night and Friday uprooted trees and caused damage in some Utah neighborhoods.

FOX 13 News viewers shared the damage in their neighborhoods, which one called a "path of destruction."

332856713_882134146422048_7391060910550745683_n (1).jpg "This wind has caused a path of destruction through our Sandy neighborhood. Wet soil + shallow evergreen roots + wind"Photo by: Celia Hatch 332918606_1397588601015955_6992925300254174308_n (1).jpg "This wind has caused a path of destruction through our Sandy neighborhood. Wet soil + shallow evergreen roots + wind"Photo by: Celia Hatch 332849601_464746935782914_8394621805101911018_n (1).jpg "This wind has caused a path of destruction through our Sandy neighborhood. Wet soil + shallow evergreen roots + wind"Photo by: Celia Hatch 332856713_882134146422048_7391060910550745683_n (2).jpg "This wind has caused a path of destruction through our Sandy neighborhood. Wet soil + shallow evergreen roots + wind"Photo by: Celia Hatch 20230310_081915.jpg "There was some serious wind in Draper last night. Here are some pictures of massive old uprooted trees, including one that fell on a house on Relation Street."Photo by: Brian Cole 20230310_081904.jpg "There was some serious wind in Draper last night. Here are some pictures of massive old uprooted trees, including one that fell on a house on Relation Street."Photo by: Brian Cole 20230310_081740.jpg "There was some serious wind in Draper last night. Here are some pictures of massive old uprooted trees, including one that fell on a house on Relation Street."Photo by: Brian Cole wind damage 2.PNG Photo taken in Sandy as crews clean up massive tree that blew over in the windPhoto by: FOX 13 News

