PHOTOS: Wind uproots trees, causes damage in neighborhoods
Strong winds that blew through Utah Thursday night and Friday uprooted trees and caused damage in some Utah neighborhoods.
FOX 13 News viewers shared the damage in their neighborhoods, which one called a "path of destruction."
"This wind has caused a path of destruction through our Sandy neighborhood. Wet soil + shallow evergreen roots + wind" Photo by: Celia Hatch

"There was some serious wind in Draper last night. Here are some pictures of massive old uprooted trees, including one that fell on a house on Relation Street." Photo by: Brian Cole

Photo taken in Sandy as crews clean up massive tree that blew over in the wind Photo by: FOX 13 News