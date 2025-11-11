Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Utahns treated to spectacular Northern Lights display as Aurora Borealis graces night sky

Sharee McWilliams - Nephi (2).jpg Northern Lights seen from NephiPhoto by: Sharee McWilliams Nichole Ann Dougherty - Vernal (3).jpg Northern Lights seen from VernalPhoto by: Nichole Ann Dougherty Nichole Ann Dougherty - Vernal (2).jpg Northern Lights seen from VernalPhoto by: Nichole Ann Dougherty Nichole Ann Dougherty - Vernal.jpg Northern Lights seen from VernalPhoto by: Nichole Ann Dougherty Richard J Carpenter - Logan.jpg Northern Lights seen from LoganPhoto by: Richard J. Carpenter Chad Drumm - North Ogden.jpg Northern Lights seen from North OgdenPhoto by: Chad Drumm Chad Drumm - North Ogden (3).jpg Northern Lights seen from North OgdenPhoto by: Chad Drumm Chad Drumm - North Ogden (2).jpg Northern Lights seen from North OgdenPhoto by: Chad Drumm Nathan Rooney - Bountiful.jpg Northern Lights seen from BountifulPhoto by: Nathan Rooney Nathan Rooney - Bountiful (2).jpg Northern Lights seen from BountifulPhoto by: Nathan Rooney Holly Baird - Richmond.jpg Northern Lights seen from RichmondPhoto by: Holly Baird Derek Bekins - Ogden (2).jpg Northern Lights seen from OgdenPhoto by: Derek Bekins Derek Bekins - Ogden.jpg Northern Lights seen from OgdenPhoto by: Derek Bekins Erica Sandberg - Bear River City (3).jpg Northern Lights seen from Bear River CityPhoto by: Erica Sandberg Erica Sandberg - Bear River City.jpg Northern Lights seen from Bear River CityPhoto by: Erica Sandberg Monroe Barton - Ogden (3).jpg Northern Lights seen from OgdenPhoto by: Monroe Barton Monroe Barton - Ogden.jpg Northern Lights seen from OgdenPhoto by: Monroe Barton Jason Yeaman - Daybreak.jpg Northern Lights seen from DaybreakPhoto by: Jason Yeaman Alyssa Christensen - Springville.jpg Northern Lights seen from SpringvillePhoto by: Alyssa Christensen

Northern Lights seen from NephiSharee McWilliams
Northern Lights seen from VernalNichole Ann Dougherty
Northern Lights seen from VernalNichole Ann Dougherty
Northern Lights seen from VernalNichole Ann Dougherty
Northern Lights seen from LoganRichard J. Carpenter
Northern Lights seen from North OgdenChad Drumm
Northern Lights seen from North OgdenChad Drumm
Northern Lights seen from North OgdenChad Drumm
Northern Lights seen from BountifulNathan Rooney
Northern Lights seen from BountifulNathan Rooney
Northern Lights seen from RichmondHolly Baird
Northern Lights seen from OgdenDerek Bekins
Northern Lights seen from OgdenDerek Bekins
Northern Lights seen from Bear River CityErica Sandberg
Northern Lights seen from Bear River CityErica Sandberg
Northern Lights seen from OgdenMonroe Barton
Northern Lights seen from OgdenMonroe Barton
Northern Lights seen from DaybreakJason Yeaman
Northern Lights seen from SpringvilleAlyssa Christensen
