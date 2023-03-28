Police release body camera footage of officers taking down the shooter at Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have released body camera footage of The Covenant School shooting.
The video has been edited as it is graphic. We are releasing this video and asking viewers to view at their own risk.
In the video, officers are seen entering the school and searching through each classroom before moving through the hallways and up the stairs to where the shooter was.
Four initial shots are fired, the shooter falls to ground and then an additional four shots are fired. Police repeatedly tell the shooter to stop moving and "get your hand away from the gun" before stating the suspect is down and removing the gun.
On Monday, March 27, six people were shot and killed by a gunman at The Covenant School.
Police received the 911 call for the shooting at 10:13 a.m. Within 14 minutes, Metro Police were able to take down the shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale.
Hale gained access to the building through a side door that they shot through. From there, the shooter went upstairs and shot at police through the windows.
Two members of an officer team fired on Hale. Those two officers are officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran.
Who died in the shooting?
- Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9
- Hallie Scruggs, 9
- William Kinney, 9
- Cynthia Peak, 61
- Katherine Koonce, 60
- Mike Hill, age 61
The shooter was a 28-year-old Nashvillian who lived in the Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood.