$1 billion NHL bill filed in Utah State Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A billion dollar piece of legislation that would create an "entertainment and sports" district in Salt Lake City has been filed in the Utah State Legislature.

It is the pathway for a National Hockey League arena. Senate Bill 272, sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, would allow Salt Lake City to raise sales taxes to help fund it through a bond.

"One thing I love about a consumptive tax is you get to choose how much you pay, right?" Sen. McCay told FOX 13 News in an interview Thursday. "The initial revenue estimates show this is a billion dollars. Salt Lake City still has to meet and impose the tax. This is an opportunity. The state is working with the city to create and really try and make a positive influence downtown."

Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith have been working to lure a professional hockey team to the state. The legislature previously passed a resolution in support of that. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has been supportive of it as well.

But political leaders have been opposed to using taxpayer dollars to directly fund a stadium. The sales tax mechanism for a bond is believed to be a way around that. Similarly, a bill to build a Major League Baseball stadium in Salt Lake City would raise hotel taxes and rental car fees which are largely paid for by visitors.

Where would an NHL arena go? There is the potential that the Delta Center gets remodeled to accommodate the Jazz and any potential team. The bill allows for that or land within the district to be considered if it is purchased.