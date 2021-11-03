Watch
2021 Utah municipal election results

Posted at 8:45 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 22:51:21-04

As polling closes for the 2021 municipal elections in Utah, here are the preliminary results of some of the races that FOX 13 is tracking.

(Note: Results are not final until the official canvass, which can take up to two weeks to complete)

LINK: Ranked choice voting explained

  • Salt Lake City Council: (Ranked choice voting)
    • District 1:
      • Blake Perez: 42%
      • Victoria Petro-Eschler: 47.9%
      • Richard D. M. Barnes: 10.1%
    • District 2:
      • Alejandro “Ale” Puy: 43%
      • Billy Palmer: 27.6%
      • Nigel Swaby: 6.5%
      • Dennis Faris: 16%
      • Daniel Tuutau: 6.9%
    • District 3:
      • Chris Wharton: 63.2%
      • David Berg: 16.5%
      • Casey O’Brien McDonough: 20.4%
    • District 5:
      • Sarah Reale: 24%
      • George Chapman: 5.1%
      • Darin Mano: 51.2%
      • Amy J. Hawkins: 18.7%
      • Vance Hansen: 1%
    • District 7:
      • Ben Raskin: 28.6%
      • Amy Fowler: 65.2%
      • Rainer Huck 6.2%
  • South Salt Lake Mayor: (Ranked choice voting)

  • Sandy Mayor: (Ranked choice voting)

    • Park City Mayor:
      • Andy Beerman (Incumbent)
      • Nann Worel
    • Provo Mayor:
      • Michelle Kaufusi (Incumbent): 75.08%
      • Kenneth W. Dudley: 24.92%
    • Cedar City Mayor:
      • Maile Wilson Edwards (Incumbent)
      • Garth Orwin Green
    • St. George Mayor:
      • Michele Randall (Incumbent)
      • Jimmie B. Hughes
    • Moab Mayor: (Ranked choice voting)
      • Bill Winfield
      • Aaron Davies
      • Stephen J. Stocks
      • Sherri Costanza
      • V. Kent Green
      • Joette Langianese

    Click here for links to county recorder websites for the latest election results.

