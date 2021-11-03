2021 Utah municipal election results

As polling closes for the 2021 municipal elections in Utah, here are the preliminary results of some of the races that FOX 13 is tracking.

(Note: Results are not final until the official canvass, which can take up to two weeks to complete)

Salt Lake City Council: (Ranked choice voting)

District 1:

Blake Perez: 42% Victoria Petro-Eschler: 47.9% Richard D. M. Barnes: 10.1% District 2:

Alejandro “Ale” Puy: 43% Billy Palmer: 27.6% Nigel Swaby: 6.5% Dennis Faris: 16% Daniel Tuutau: 6.9% District 3:

Chris Wharton: 63.2% David Berg: 16.5% Casey O’Brien McDonough: 20.4% District 5:

Sarah Reale: 24% George Chapman: 5.1% Darin Mano: 51.2% Amy J. Hawkins: 18.7% Vance Hansen: 1% District 7:

Ben Raskin: 28.6% Amy Fowler: 65.2% Rainer Huck 6.2%



South Salt Lake Mayor: (Ranked choice voting)

Sandy Mayor: (Ranked choice voting)



Park City Mayor:

Andy Beerman (Incumbent) Nann Worel



Provo Mayor:

Michelle Kaufusi (Incumbent): 75.08% Kenneth W. Dudley: 24.92%



Cedar City Mayor:

Maile Wilson Edwards (Incumbent) Garth Orwin Green



St. George Mayor:

Michele Randall (Incumbent) Jimmie B. Hughes



Moab Mayor: (Ranked choice voting)

Bill Winfield Aaron Davies Stephen J. Stocks Sherri Costanza V. Kent Green Joette Langianese





