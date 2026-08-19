After election loss, Utah Senate president threatens to sue four critics for alleged defamation

Lame-duck Utah Senate President Stuart Adams is threatening to sue four critics — including State Auditor Tina Cannon — for statements his attorneys say were false and defamatory about Adams’ role in the approval of a controversial Box Elder data center, changing a law to benefit a relative and relocating the auditor’s office.

Three letters, dated Aug. 13 and obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune, were sent to the four people, demanding they retract their allegedly defamatory statements within 14 days of receiving the letters or Adams is “prepared to promptly take all steps necessary to protect his rights,” including seeking damages and attorney fees.

In addition to Cannon, the letters were sent to Utah-based Uriah Kennedy and Ingrid Bettridge, hosts of the “God & Country Podcast,” where Cannon appeared, and Gabrielle Finlayson, senior partner at the political consulting firm Elevate Utah.

“I want the lies to stop,” Adams said in a statement Wednesday morning. “For months, false statements have been spread about me despite the facts and the public record, showing a reckless disregard for the truth, with the intent of damaging my reputation and causing tremendous harm to my family. … This is about setting the record straight. Respond to the letters, correct the record and apologize for the lies.”

Cannon is not backing down.

“I refused to be bullied by President Adams, and I certainly won’t be bullied by Mr. Adams,” Cannon said in a text message late Tuesday. The use of “Mr. Adams” is a reference to the senator losing his title after failing in his reelection bid to Stephanie Hollist in the Republican primary in June.

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