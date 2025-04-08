After meeting with Utah leaders, EPA announces air pollution rule change

SALT LAKE CITY — After a high-profile visit to Utah and a meeting with state political leaders, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a rule change when it comes to air pollution regulations.

The EPA rescinded guidance governing international air pollution that drifted into Utah and became a factor in the state's attainment status. The rule change was announced following Zeldin's appearance at the University of Utah, where he appeared at an event with Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., promoting "Make America Healthy Again" bills the Utah legislature passed this year.

"Americans should not be harmed by other countries that do not have the same environmental standards we have in the United States,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in a statement. "Today’s announcement is a step in the right direction. Not only are we eliminating cumbersome red tape that placed excessive burden on states to prove emissions were from an international source, but we are also helping states across our nation prosper while ensuring they continue to provide clean air for their residents."

It was welcome news for House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, who has pushed for the change with the Trump administration.

"Look, we care about clean air in the state of Utah," he told FOX 13 News in an interview following Zeldin's appearance. "The problem is the levels that were set by the Biden administration is not achievable in the state. You could take very form of human existence out of this valley along the Wasatch Front and we would still not meet the requirements that set. Administrator Zeldin recognizes that."

Zeldin also said the EPA is reevaluating previous findings that Utah was not in attainment for summer ozone pollution.

The group Stewardship Utah said it was evaluating the impact of the new EPA rules.

"We just want to make sure these federal decisions and deliberations don’t slow down the exciting and important work the state is doing to clean our air," said Piper Christian, the group's climate and air quality policy associate.

She said there were some positive results from the federal regulations. It forced the state to take more action to reduce air pollution, which plagues the Wasatch Front.

"The pollutants that are of particular concern on the Wasatch Front are ozone and particulate matter," Christian said. "And these pollutants have effects particularly on our cardiovascular and pulmonary health. Especially for vulnerable populations, children, adults who are aging and also folks with asthma or other respiratory illnesses. These are having really tangible effects on people’s health."

But Speaker Schultz said the Biden administration's policies blocked road funding and set unreasonable expectations. The Trump administration, he argued, is implementing reasonable guidelines.

"What they’re talking about is setting the goalposts where we can actually kick the ball through it," he said.