Lehi mayor questions transit proposal, urges residents to study & weigh in

LEHI, Utah — As Utah grows, the Utah Department of Transportation continues to propose plans that aim to enhance safety and improve travel. Recently, an original transit plan UDOT proposed had changed, which caught the Lehi City mayor's attention.

The Point of the Mountain Transit Solution is what UDOT, Utah Transit Authority, and the City of Lehi are encouraging people to look over and provide feedback on.

"This new proposal reroutes the original, east transit line across the I-15 to the west side, then loops through the old prison site. This will unnecessarily give us two Lehi connections to the same location," Mayor Mark Johnson said on the city's Facebook page.

He was supportive of the east, original plan.

UDOT's new proposal includes a TRAX-style line running along the east side of I-15, stopping at Triumph Boulevard, near the outlets at Traverse Mountain, and just below the Point of the Mountain in Lehi. It would then cross I-15 to stop at the new development at the old state prison site before connecting to the Draper FrontRunner station. UDOT says that route would have the highest forecasted ridership, would promote the highest potential for economic development, would integrate into the existing light-rail network, and would offer the fastest light-rail transit travel times for that area.

FOX 13 News spoke with some riders at the Lehi TRAX station, who seemed to be on board — especially if it would be more convenient.

“The traffic is getting so bad, especially on the Point of the Mountain, so I think for environmental reasons and convenience,” said Sara Whitney.

The City of Lehi and UDOT are asking for feedback on this proposed transit plan by Thursday.

You can provide your feedback in the following ways:

