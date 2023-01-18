Bill banning gender affirmation surgery on minors advances out of Utah Senate committee

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Senate committee voted 5-2 to advance a bill that would ban sex characteristic surgeries on transgender youth.



LIVE BLOG: Real-time updates on 2023 Utah State Legislature

Following the Senate Health & Human Services Committee vote on SB16 Wednesday, the bill will now head to the full chamber.

The bill would ban gender affirming surgeries, which are currently not performed, involving anyone under 18. Sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy (R-Alpine), the bill also imposes a moratorium on future hormone treatment options for transgender youth, at least until some regulation is imposed on physicians who practice transgender health care.

Later in the session, the committee also voted to advance SB100 which would block local school districts from shielding information from parents about their child, including information about their gender identity.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story