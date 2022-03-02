Watch
Bill cracking down on catalytic converter thefts passes in legislature

Catalytic Converter Thefts
Steve Helber/AP
Used catalytic converters that were removed from cars at a salvage yard are piled up in a carton Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Thefts of the emission control devices have jumped over the last two years as prices for the precious metals they contain have skyrocketed. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 12:29:20-05

SALT LAKE CITY — With the Friday's finish line in sight, the Utah Legislature were at work Wednesday on the following items:

CATALYTIC CONVERTERS

The legislature passed a bill cracking down on catalytic converter thefts. Ogden Rep. Ryan Wilcox’s bill requires pawn shops and second-hand merchandise stores to document catalytic converter sales and report them. With their copper resources, catalytic converters thefts have surged recently in Utah. The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Spencer Cox.

PERIOD PRODUCTS IN SCHOOLS

The Senate unanimously voted to support a bill requiring period products to be put in every Utah school. The bill is meant to ensure girls don’t miss school because of menstruation. The senate majority whip included an amendment requiring the state board of education monitor schools to ensure they actually carry out the plan. The bill, which is supported by the governor, is expected to clear the full legislature.

