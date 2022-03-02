Bill cracking down on catalytic converter thefts passes in legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — With the Friday's finish line in sight, the Utah Legislature were at work Wednesday on the following items:

CATALYTIC CONVERTERS

The legislature passed a bill cracking down on catalytic converter thefts. Ogden Rep. Ryan Wilcox’s bill requires pawn shops and second-hand merchandise stores to document catalytic converter sales and report them. With their copper resources, catalytic converters thefts have surged recently in Utah. The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Spencer Cox.

PERIOD PRODUCTS IN SCHOOLS

The Senate unanimously voted to support a bill requiring period products to be put in every Utah school. The bill is meant to ensure girls don’t miss school because of menstruation. The senate majority whip included an amendment requiring the state board of education monitor schools to ensure they actually carry out the plan. The bill, which is supported by the governor, is expected to clear the full legislature.