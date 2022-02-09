Watch
Bill regulating Utah Lake dredging passes through House committee

Posted at 11:03 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 01:17:08-05

A bill that would add a roadblock to the proposed plan to dredge Utah Lake and build developments on and around it has passed through its committee in the state legislative session.

The House Natural Resources Committee narrowly approved House Bill 240, which will next be voted on by the full legislature.

The bill seeks to modify the Utah Lake Restoration Act of 2018. It would modify the authority given to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands regarding the dredging and disposal of land from Utah Lake. It would also require the legislature and governor to approve any such projects.

Some on the committee did not feel more oversight was needed. Others spoke in opposition to the proposed plan to dredge the lake and build islands and roadways.

HB 232 is another bill that would possibly disrupt the development plan by creating a Utah Lake Authority.

