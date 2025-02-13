Bill requested to expand the Utah Supreme Court

SALT LAKE CITY — The House Majority Leader has requested a bill to increase the number of members serving on the Utah Supreme Court.

On the floor of the House of Representatives, Rep. Jefferson Moss, R-Saratoga Springs, requested permission from his fellow lawmakers to open a bill file. He said it was designed specifically to increase the number of justices serving on the Utah Supreme Court.

"Over the past decade, we have seen growing caseloads, delays, and evolving legal complexities in Utah’s highest court. The Legislature has the ability to adjust the court’s size in response to these growing demands. As such, I’ve opened a bill file to explore the potential of adjusting the number of justices on the Utah Supreme Court," Rep. Moss said in a statement to FOX 13 News.

The Utah Supreme Court has issued some rulings recently that have frustrated members of the Utah State Legislature. Their decisions in lawsuits challenging Utah's anti-abortion statutes, redistricting decisions, and citizen ballot initiatives have prompted lawmakers to threaten action. Lawmakers have also recently complained about how long it takes the state's top court to turn around opinions.

It is unclear if the bill is a direct response to the Court's rulings. A spokesperson for the Administrative Office of the Courts declined to comment on the bill.