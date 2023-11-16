Bill to ease removal of books from Utah school libraries moves forward

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would make it easier for certain books to be removed from Utah school libraries is now moving forward.

On Wednesday, the state Education Interim Committee voted 10-4 in favor of the making proposed sensitive material amendments a committee bill, which would allow those with affiliation to a school or school district to "challenge" books or instructional material they believe is pornographic or indecent

A packed room of people gathered to voice their comments on the drafted bill that would make changes to the controversial law.

In the proposed bill, if a review is requested and determined to be a "plausible claim," the book would be pulled from shelves until it can be determined if the material violates the 'Bright Line.' If a material violates those standards, it is considered objective sensitive material and would continue to be removed from student access while it is being reviewed.

If a material is determined to be subjective sensitive material, it would still be accessible to students during the rest of the review process.

"I think the philosophical intent of objective versus subjective is a brilliant solution, especially when trying to set this threshold of criminal porn," said amendment supporter Crystal Young.

"The 'Bright Line' rule allows excerpts to be taken completely out of context," responded Tara Cooper, who is against the amendments. "What we need to do is trust our librarians to do their jobs, because they already were."

The bill sponsored by Rep. Ken Ivory also says if three school districts or one district and five charter schools pull the same book determined to be objective sensitive material, the book would be pulled statewide

"This legislation strikes a right balance between empowering parents, protecting children, and giving the needed support and guidance to schools and districts," said Interim Education Committee co-chair Candace Pierucci in a statement.

The Utah Education Assocation opposes the sensitive materials amendments and in a statement said, "allowing a small number of districts and charters to ban books statewide erodes the principles of community standards and local decision-making."

Under the proposed bill, elected officials could also challenge books in schools in the area they represent.

"We have different populations here in Utah that have different lived experiences, families have different standards, so it's not my place to tell them what they can and can't read in schools as an elected official," said House Minority Leader Rep. Angelo Romero.

The bill will be considered in the upcoming legislative session that starts in January.