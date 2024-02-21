Bill would give $900M for new baseball stadium, but taxpayers won't really foot bill

SALT LAKE CITY — A new bill in the Utah State Legislature would earmark nearly a billion dollars to the construction of a new baseball stadium in Salt Lake City, but state taxpayers won't be left on base holding the bill.

While the bill sponsored by Rep. Ryan Wilcox (R-Ogden) and introduced into the legislature Tuesday carries a $900 million price tag, it would be paid for by an increase in hotel and resort taxes.

Removing the burden to build a new stadium from Utah taxpayers was something Gov. Spencer Cox said he favored during his monthly news conference last week.

As Utah ramps up its efforts to land a Major League Baseball expansion team, the stadium would be the centerpiece of a mixed-use development project in the Power District just west of downtown Salt Lake City. The Miller Family has already pledged $3.5 billion of private money towards the project.

Salt Lake City is seen as one of the favorites to land an expansion franchise whenever Major League Baseball decides to add two new teams, although that decision is not expected to be made for another 4-5 years.