Colby Jenkins sues Washington County Clerk over uncounted ballots

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Congressional candidate Colby Jenkins has filed a lawsuit against the Washington County Clerk, seeking access to uncounted ballots.

In a petition filed in St. George's 5th District Court on Friday, Jenkins' campaign sought a judge's order to force Washington County Clerk Ryan Sullivan to produce "the names or address of voters whose ballots have been rejected and not yet resolved." It's so the campaign can attempt to contact those voters and cure the ballots. Monday is the deadline for that, as the canvass — where the election is certified — is Tuesday.

Jenkins is in a still-too-close-to-call race for the Republican nomination for Utah's 2nd Congressional District against Congresswoman Celeste Maloy. As of Friday, she led Jenkins by 295 votes.

"As of Wednesday July 3, 2024, there were 531 ballots in Washington County that were rejected because poll workers deemed that the signature on the ballot did not match the signature on the voter registration records and the voters had not yet cured the error the poll workers perceived," the Jenkins campaign's petition states.

But Washington County Attorney Eric Clarke argued in a filing that the Jenkins campaign is not entitled to those ballots, saying their petition "is based entirely on a misinterpretation of a provision of the Utah Election Code."

"A county clerk has the discretion under state law to decide whether to provide the requested ballot cure lists. That position is supported by the plain language of the statute and by legislative history," Clarke wrote.

Court records show Judge Jay Winward has scheduled an emergency hearing on Monday to hear arguments in the case.