Could Utah block Trump from ballot like Colorado?

SALT LAKE CITY — With the aftershocks still being felt after former President Donald Trump was ruled ineligible to appear on Colorado's primary ballot, the question many are asking is if the same situation could occur in Utah.

For numerous reasons, both long and short, the answer to the question is no.

First, unlike the Beehive State's next door neighbors to the east, Utah is a heavily Republican state that voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, making it unlikely a challenge similar to Colorado's would ever be brought up, let alone make it all the way to the Utah Supreme Court.

But more important, there isn't even a primary ballot for Trump to be booted from in Utah next year.

The State of Utah allows political parties to decide whether they will hold a presidential primary. Like it did in 2016, the GOP in Utah chose to not stage a primary in 2024, and will instead hold a party caucus on Tuesday, March 5 where the state's nominee will be selected.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson confirmed Tuesday that because caucuses are a function of the party and not the state, Utah has no oversight in the process.

As of Wednesday, seven candidates, including Trump, have qualified for the Utah Republican Presidential Preference Poll which will be used by the party during the caucus to choose its nominee, which will then be forwarded to Henderson's office before the Aug. 31 deadline.

The Utah Republican Party said it chose a caucus over a primary to encourage candidates to spend actual time campaigning in the state rather than buying advertising time on television.

