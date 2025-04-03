Cox convenes tariff task force to look at impacts to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox said he has convened a task force to look at the impact that President Trump's tariffs will have on the state.

"We have a team that we've put together and we're getting weekly updates on tariffs and the potential impacts," he told FOX 13 News on Thursday. "Obviously they're just digesting what came out yesterday."

Gov. Cox said what President Trump announced was different than what he expected (he expected reciprocal tariffs), but he said it will have an impact on Utahns.

"For sure, Utahns are going to feel it. Americans are going to feel it," Gov. Cox said. "There will definitely be increases in prices, that’s just the way tariffs work. How long that lasts and what the final impacts of that? I can’t answer that."

Asked if he supported President Trump's decision on tariffs, the governor said it was not how he would have handled it.

"I'm always curious and hopeful this will work out," he said.