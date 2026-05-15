Cox declares state of emergency for crop losses

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox has declared a state of emergency for crop losses due to some recent freezing.

In an executive order signed Friday, the governor declared a 30-day state of emergency for Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Iron, Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Utah, and Weber counties due to crop losses caused by freezing temperatures that hit in April. Apricots, sweet and tart cherries, plums, peaches, pears and apples suffered between 95% and 100% loss, according to the governor's office. Wheat and alfalfa producers were also impacted.

“Conditions this year have already deeply affected agricultural producers here in Utah,” Gov. Cox said in a statement issued with the executive order. “Due to an unexpected freeze in April following unseasonably warm conditions, many are facing devastating crop losses. This is the time in the season when emergency resources have the best chance to make a real difference in our farmers’ ability to survive and recover.”

The emergency order will free up some funding for agriculture producers, local markets and others that won't see a harvest now. It is good for 30 days, unless the Utah State Legislature votes to extend it.

Gov. Cox is expected to soon issue a state of emergency declaration for drought, with 100% of the state experiencing dry conditions.