Cox, Henderson sign several bills to support equality and opportunity in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, several state legislators and other Utah leaders participated in a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday morning for several bills intended to support equality and opportunity in Utah.

As part of their 500-day “One Utah roadmap,” Cox and Henderson have pledged to make equality and opportunity their top priorities.

Tuesday morning’s bill-signing included these bills:

SB 141, to create a task force on food security

HB 404, to create the Utah Immigration Assistance Center,

SB 164, to assist landlords and tenants in low-income areas with mediation and to provide funding for grants in the development of low-income housing

SB 214, to remove provisions stating that English is the sole language for government use in Utah

HB 34, to require the Department of Health to apply for Medicaid waivers or state plan amendments to reimburse medical facilities that provide respite care for the homeless

HB 347, to assign a state homeless coordinator to the governor’s office and to create the Office of Homeless Services and a Utah Homelessness Council

NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which provides financial support for families struggling to pay for housing, hosted the bill-signing event.

“We’re glad to have them come through the neighborhood so they can see the impact of nonprofit organizations, so they can learn how important the legislation is, that they collaborate with and its impact on communities,” said NeighborWorks CEO Maria Garciaz.

