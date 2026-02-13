Cox negotiating with Idaho on gas tax bill

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox confirmed he is involved in negotiations over a bill that would re-work the gas tax in Utah and has earned the wrath of Idaho's legislature.

"We have had some conversations with our friends in Idaho and we’re working very closely. I have not seen a bill yet, the bill is not out yet. But I can tell you we’ve been very engaged with our legislative partners as well. I remain very hopeful," Gov. Cox told reporters on Thursday.

The bill hasn't been made public, but it has blown up into a cross-border battle between Utah and Idaho, two politically conservative states that normally get along. Rep. Cal Roberts, R-Draper, is running the bill with the support of House Republican leadership. It would cut the gas tax for Utah consumers, but raise it on refineries. That has led to a lot of pressure from Utah's petroleum industry against the bill.

FOX 13 News first reported on the Idaho State Legislature running a "memorial" (their version of a resolution) criticizing Utah's legislature for the bill. They fear the bill would raise the price Idahoans pay at the pump. Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle told FOX 13 News' sister station Idaho News 6 he would threaten to cut off water to Utah in retaliation. Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz told FOX 13 News the maneuver was "childish."

Idaho Governor Brad Little recently told Idaho News 6 he had concerns about the shifting of the point of taxation that could lead to $250 million more taxation on Idahoans.

"There's ongoing discussions between their legislatures, our legislature, their governor's office and we're still waiting to see what is going to happen there," he said. "It would be a big deal if it happened because all the fuel in this valley comes on a pipeline from Salt Lake."

Gov. Cox told reporters on Thursday he was optimistic for an agreement.

"We will land that bill in a place where we can all be friends and what's good for the people of Utah and for the people of Idaho," he said.