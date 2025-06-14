Cox, other Utah leaders denounce 'hatred' that led to Minnesota lawmaker shootings

SALT LAKE CITY — In the hours after two Minnesota politicians were shot in a targeted attack in their homes early Saturday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and other state leaders spoke out against the violence.

Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, while State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot by someone impersonating a police officer, with a full police uniform and a vehicle outfitted with lights.

The suspect remains at large as of noon Saturday.

"The attack in Minnesota is a heartbreaking reminder of what happens when we allow hatred to replace our shared humanity," said Cox in a statement. "My heart goes out to the lawmakers and their families during this devastating time."

The governor added that while disagreement is "inevitable. Violence is not," and imploded people recommit to values that holds that everyone deserves respect.

Utah Democratic leaders also spoke out about the shootings. House Minority Leader Angela Romero and Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla released a joint statement.

“We are heartbroken and outraged by the targeted political violence that took the lives of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, and seriously injured State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. Our thoughts are with their families, loved ones, and the Minnesota Legislature during this time," they wrote. "No one, elected or not, should ever fear for their safety when expressing their beliefs or serving their communities.

"We urge leaders at every level to recognize the tragedy of this moment and commit to deflating divisive and harmful rhetoric in our communities.”